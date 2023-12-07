Specifications for the 2014 Range Rover Evoque Ed4 Prestige. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Range Rover Evoque Ed4 Prestige Lv My13 2.2L Diesel 3D Coupe
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1500 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1630 mm
|Ground Clearance
|215 mm
|Wheelbase
|2660 mm
|Height
|1605 mm
|Length
|4355 mm
|Width
|1900 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1655 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2350 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|58 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|129 g/km
|Green House
|8
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|4.9 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|129 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|380 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/55 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/55 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Rear Lower Engine Compartment
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side Centre Pilla
|VIN Number
|Salvb1Cb9Ch123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Side Airbags
- Sound System with 11 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Damping Control - $1,950
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $500
- Cold Climate Pack - $1,300
- Digital Video Disc Player - $1,270
- Heated Front Seats - $600
- Keyless Entry & Drive - $1,495
- Lane Change Warning - $635
- Metallic Paint - $1,300
- Prestige/Dynamic Tech Pack (SAT & PDCF & RVC & PTG - $5,900
- Protective Glazing - $670
- Power Tailgate - $1,020
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack - $5,800
- Reversing Camera - $670
- Satellite Navigation - $3,400
- Sunroof - $1,035
- Sound System with 17 Speakers - $2,385
- Television - $1,450