Specifications for the 2014 Range Rover Evoque Sd4 Dynamic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Range Rover Evoque Sd4 Dynamic Lv My14 2.2L Diesel 5D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1625 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1630 mm
|Ground Clearance
|210 mm
|Wheelbase
|2660 mm
|Height
|1635 mm
|Length
|4455 mm
|Width
|1900 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1795 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2350 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|58 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|149 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|5.7 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|149 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3500
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|420 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/55 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/55 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Rear Lower Engine Compartment
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side Centre Pilla
|VIN Number
|Salva2Bc5Ch123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Automatic Stop/Start
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Over-Fender Flares
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sound System with 11 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Premium Sound System
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Damping Control - $1,950
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,000
- Cold Climate Pack - $1,300
- Dynamic Plus Pack (SPS & PFS & HFS) - $7,200
- Digital Video Disc Player - $1,270
- Heated Front Seats - $600
- Keyless Entry & Drive - $1,495
- Lane Change Warning - $635
- Metallic Paint - $1,300
- Prestige/Dynamic Tech Pack (SAT & PDCF & RVC & PTG - $7,200
- Protective Glazing - $670
- Power Tailgate - $1,020
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack - $5,800
- Reversing Camera - $670
- Satellite Navigation - $3,400
- Sunroof - $1,035
- Sound System with 17 Speakers - $2,385
- Television - $1,450