Specifications for the 2014 Range Rover Evoque Td4 Pure. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Range Rover Evoque Td4 Pure Lv My15 2.2L Diesel 3D Coupe
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|9 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1625 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1630 mm
|Ground Clearance
|215 mm
|Wheelbase
|2660 mm
|Height
|1605 mm
|Length
|4355 mm
|Width
|1900 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1780 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2350 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|58 L
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|153 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Economy City
|5.8 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|153 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|420 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/65 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/65 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Rear Lower Engine Compartment
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side Centre Pilla
|VIN Number
|Salva1Bc8Ch123456
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Over-Fender Flares
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tool Kit
- Trailer Stability Control
Optional Extras
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,000
- Cold Climate Pack - $1,300
- Clear View Pack (XH & DSH & RSW) - $1,700
- Dusk Sensing Headlights - $250
- Digital Video Disc Player - $1,270
- Heated Front Seats - $600
- Keyless Entry & Drive - $1,495
- Leather Upholstery - $2,500
- Metallic Paint - $1,300
- Protective Glazing - $670
- Power Tailgate - $1,020
- Pure Tech Pack (SS11 & LU & AW18) - $4,500
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack - $5,800
- Rain Sensing Wipers - $250
- Reversing Camera - $6,700
- Satellite Navigation - $3,400
- Sunroof - $1,035
- Television - $1,450
- Xenon Headlights - $1,480