Specifications for the 2015 Audi Q7 4.2 TDI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Audi Q7 4.2 TDI Quattro My15 4.1L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1639 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1681 mm
|Ground Clearance
|204 mm
|Wheelbase
|3002 mm
|Height
|1772 mm
|Length
|5086 mm
|Width
|2000 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2420 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2935 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|695 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|100 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|242 g/km
|Green House
|5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|9.2 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|242 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|800 Nm
|Makimum Power
|250 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/45 R20
|Rear Tyre
|275/45 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9X20
|Rear Rim Size
|9X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side On Front Door
|Compliance Location
|Rear Luggage Compartment Floor
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz4Lxbd123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Air Suspension
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Roof Rails
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sound System with 13 Speakers
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Towbar
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Third Row Seats
- Television
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,000
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $3,285
- Comfort Seats Front - $1,900
- Keyless Entry & Drive - $2,390
- Lane Change Warning - $1,434
- Lane Departure Warning - $1,255
- Metallic Paint - $2,175
- Power Sunroof - $4,425
- S Line Pack - $3,200
- Sport Seats - $5,675
Current Audi Q7 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|45 TDI Quattro Dynamic Black 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$117,169
|45 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$108,469
|50 TDI S Line Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$127,869
|55 TFSI S Line Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$127,969
|45 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$116,400
|50 TDI S Line Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$137,200
|55 TFSI S Line Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$137,000
|45 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$106,500
|50 TDI S Line Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$125,500
|55 TFSI S Line Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$125,400