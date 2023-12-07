Specifications for the 2015 BMW X6 M. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 BMW X6 M F86 4.4L Petrol 4D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1666 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1667 mm
|Ground Clearance
|195 mm
|Wheelbase
|2933 mm
|Height
|1689 mm
|Length
|4909 mm
|Width
|1989 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2265 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2950 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2700 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|685 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|85 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|258 g/km
|Green House
|5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11.1 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|258 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|2200
|Maxiumum Torque
|750 Nm
|Makimum Power
|423 kW
|Front Tyre
|285/35 R21
|Rear Tyre
|305/30 R21
|Front Rim Size
|10X21
|Rear Rim Size
|11.5X21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wbskw820%00G00001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Active Front Head Restraints
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Comfort Access System
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Dynamic Drive
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Electric Parking Brake
- Emergency Stop Signal
- First Aid Kit
- Forward Collision Warning
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Head Up Display
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sound System with 16 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Television
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Heated Rear Seats - $900
- Leather Trim Special - $7,800
- Leather Extended Coverage - $7,800
- Metallic Paint Special - $2,000
- Night View Assist - $3,700
- Power Door Closing - $900
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack - $4,400
- Premium Sound System - $10,200
- Ventilated Front Seats - $1,500
Current BMW X6 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Xdrive30D M Sport Mhev 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$137,400
|Xdrive40I M Sport Mhev 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$141,300
|M60I Mhev 4D Coupe
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$174,400
|M Competition Mhev 4D Coupe
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$241,700
|Xdrive30D M Sport Mhev 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$140,900
|Xdrive40I M Sport Mhev 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$144,900
|M60I Mhev 4D Coupe
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$178,900
|M Competition Mhev 4D Coupe
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$247,900