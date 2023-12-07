Specifications for the 2015 Citroen Berlingo 1.6 Short. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Citroen Berlingo 1.6 Short B9C My14 1.6L Petrol Van
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1505 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1554 mm
|Ground Clearance
|125 mm
|Wheelbase
|2728 mm
|Height
|1812 mm
|Length
|4380 mm
|Width
|1810 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1440 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2158 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|975 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|850 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|195 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.2 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|195 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|147 Nm
|Makimum Power
|80 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/65 R15
|Rear Tyre
|195/65 R15
|Front Rim Size
|7X15
|Rear Rim Size
|7X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf77C@@@C12345678
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Airbag Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Clock
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Halogen Headlights
- Headlights On Warning
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 2 Speakers
- Rear Wing Doors
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sliding Side Door
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Tinted Windows
- Wheel Covers - Set of Four
Optional Extras
- Electronic Stability Program - $450
- Metallic Paint - $500
- Mobile Phone Connectivity - $425