Specifications for the 2015 Ford Everest Ambiente. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Ford Everest Ambiente Ua 3.2L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1560 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1564 mm
|Ground Clearance
|225 mm
|Wheelbase
|2850 mm
|Height
|1837 mm
|Length
|4892 mm
|Width
|1860 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2311 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|182 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|8.5 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|182 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|470 Nm
|Makimum Power
|143 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/65 R17
|Rear Tyre
|265/65 R17
|Front Rim Size
|8X17
|Rear Rim Size
|8X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System, Watt Linkage
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Of Chassis Frame
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Mnaaxxmawafj00011
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Active Noise Cancelling
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Emergency Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Roof Racks
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Traction Control System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $500
- Towbar - $1,000
