Specifications for the 2015 Ford Kuga Trend (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Ford Kuga Trend (AWD) Tf 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1574 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1575 mm
|Ground Clearance
|163 mm
|Wheelbase
|2690 mm
|Height
|1713 mm
|Length
|4524 mm
|Width
|1838 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1675 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2250 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|575 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|186 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|186 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5700
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|240 Nm
|Makimum Power
|134 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/50 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/50 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wf0Axxwpma%$12345
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 9 Speakers
- Roof Racks
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Side Airbags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Technology Pack - $2,650