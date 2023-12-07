WhichCar
2015 Ford Ranger Xl 2.2 Hi-Rider (4X2) Px 2.2L Diesel Crew Cab P/Up

06bd1e46/2015 ford ranger xl 2 2 hi rider 4x2 2 2l diesel crew cab pup 05e00194
2015 Ford Ranger Xl 2.2 Hi-Rider (4X2) Px 2.2L Diesel Crew Cab P/Up details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2015 Ford Ranger Xl 2.2 Hi-Rider (4X2). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1560 mm
Tracking Rear 1560 mm
Ground Clearance 232 mm
Wheelbase 3220 mm
Height 1815 mm
Length 5359 mm
Width 1850 mm
Kerb Weight 1929 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3200 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1271 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 3
CO2 Emissions 203 g/km
Green House 6
Green House Overall 2.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 7.6 L/100km
CO2 Combined 203 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3700
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 375 Nm
Makimum Power 110 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/70 R16
Rear Tyre 215/70 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Of Chassis Frame
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number 6Pf#Mbge0#P123456
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
Country Manufactured Thailand

