Specifications for the 2015 Ford Ranger Xlt 3.2 (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Ford Ranger Xlt 3.2 (4X4) Px Mkii 3.2L Diesel Dual Cab Utility
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1560 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1560 mm
|Ground Clearance
|237 mm
|Wheelbase
|3220 mm
|Height
|1821 mm
|Length
|5351 mm
|Width
|1850 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2159 kg
|Gcm
|6550 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3200 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1041 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|3
|CO2 Emissions
|248 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|8.3 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|248 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3000
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|470 Nm
|Makimum Power
|147 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/65 R17
|Rear Tyre
|265/65 R17
|Front Rim Size
|8X17
|Rear Rim Size
|8X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Of Chassis Frame
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|6Fp#Mbge0##P12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Alloy Sports Bar
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Body Coloured Front Bumper
- Bucket Front Seats
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Chrome Tailgate Handle
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Diff Locks
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Daytime Running Lights
- Emergency Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Gear Knob
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Mud Flaps - Front & Rear
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Projector Headlights
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Side Steps
- Steering Wheel-mounted Audio Controls
- Towbar
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Trailer Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $500
- Technology Pack - $1,100
