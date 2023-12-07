Specifications for the 2015 Ford Transit Custom 330L (Lwb). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Ford Transit Custom 330L (Lwb) Vn 2.2L Diesel 3D Van
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1736 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1720 mm
|Ground Clearance
|118 mm
|Wheelbase
|3300 mm
|Height
|2002 mm
|Length
|5339 mm
|Width
|1986 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1965 kg
|Gcm
|5325 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3325 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1360 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|95 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|3
|CO2 Emissions
|191 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.3 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|191 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3500
|Torque RPM
|1450
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|92 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/65 R15
|Rear Tyre
|215/65 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Gas Damper, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|VIN Number
|Wf0Yxxttgydc00001
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Country Manufactured
|Turkey
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Brake Assist
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Cruise Control
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Mud Flaps - Front & Rear
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Roof Racks
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Sliding Side Door
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- City Pack - $1,500
- Metallic Paint - $385
Current Ford Transit Custom pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|340L (Lwb) Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$52,390
|340S (Swb) Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$50,390
|340L Dciv (Lwb) Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$55,390
|Trend (Swb) Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$56,590
|Trend (Lwb) Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$57,590
|Sport Dciv (Lwb) Dual Cab Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$62,990
|Sport (Swb) Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$59,990