2015 Haval H8 Luxury (AWD) 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

515b19d8/2015 haval h8 luxury awd 2 0l petrol 4d wagon 05ad018b
2015 Haval H8 Luxury (AWD) 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2015 Haval H8 Luxury (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1647 mm
Tracking Rear 1649 mm
Ground Clearance 222 mm
Wheelbase 2915 mm
Height 1794 mm
Length 4806 mm
Width 1975 mm
Kerb Weight 2128 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 85 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 291 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 12.7 L/100km
CO2 Combined 291 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 324 Nm
Makimum Power 155 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/50 R19
Rear Tyre 255/50 R19
Front Rim Size 8X19
Rear Rim Size 8X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Lgwff6A79Dh000011
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured China