2015 Haval H9 Premium (4X4) 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2015 Haval H9 Premium (4X4) 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2015 Haval H9 Premium (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1610 mm
Tracking Rear 1610 mm
Ground Clearance 200 mm
Wheelbase 2800 mm
Height 1900 mm
Length 4856 mm
Width 1926 mm
Kerb Weight 2206 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 278 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 12.1 L/100km
CO2 Combined 278 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 324 Nm
Makimum Power 155 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/65 R17
Rear Tyre 265/65 R17
Front Rim Size 8X17
Rear Rim Size 8X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Front Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Lgwff6A65Eh000011
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured China

