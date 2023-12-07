Specifications for the 2015 Mercedes-Benz G 63 Amg. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Mercedes-Benz G 63 Amg 463 My15 5.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1491 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1491 mm
|Ground Clearance
|205 mm
|Wheelbase
|2850 mm
|Height
|1951 mm
|Length
|4662 mm
|Width
|1760 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2550 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3200 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|650 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|96 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|322 g/km
|Green House
|3
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|13.8 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|322 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5250
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|760 Nm
|Makimum Power
|400 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/50 R20
|Rear Tyre
|275/50 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Wdb4632722X000011
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Body Coloured Wheel Arch Flares
- Bottle Holders - Rear Seats
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Comfort Seats Front
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Diff Locks
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- First Aid Kit
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Headlights On Warning
- Hard Spare Wheel Cover
- Headlight Washer System
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Engine Immobiliser
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Change Warning
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Metallic Paint
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Storage Net - Front Passenger Footwell
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Side Steps
- Sports Suspension
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Television
- Tinted Windows
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Recognition System
- Wood & Leather Steering Wheel
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Exclusive Pack - $8,900
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack - $4,900
