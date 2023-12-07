Specifications for the 2015 Mercedes-Benz Ml 63 Amg (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Mercedes-Benz Ml 63 Amg (4X4) 166 My15 5.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1645 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1648 mm
|Ground Clearance
|171 mm
|Wheelbase
|2915 mm
|Height
|1858 mm
|Length
|4945 mm
|Width
|1951 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2345 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3050 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3050 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|705 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|93 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|276 g/km
|Green House
|4.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11.8 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|276 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5750
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|700 Nm
|Makimum Power
|386 kW
|Front Tyre
|295/35 R21
|Rear Tyre
|295/35 R21
|Front Rim Size
|10X21
|Rear Rim Size
|10X21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Front Air Suspension
|Rear Suspension
|Rear Air Suspension
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Transmission Tunnel Rhs
|VIN Number
|Wdc1660742A000011
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Active Park Assist
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- First Aid Kit
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Headlight Washer System
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi Camera System
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Performance Brake Package
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Sunroof
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Roof Rails
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear Seat - Ski Flap/Through Loading Facility
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Surround Camera System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Storage Net - Rear Side Luggage Compartment
- Storage Net - Front Passenger Footwell
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Premium Sound System
- Side Steps
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Television
- Tinted Windows
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Recognition System
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- AMG Styling Wheels & Body Pack - $10,950
- Comfort Seats Front - $1,500
- Digital Video Disc Player - $1,950
- Heated Rear Seats - $900
- Metallic Paint - $2,100
- Night View Assist - $3,500
- Power Door Closing - $1,350
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack - $2,250
- Sound System with 14 Speakers - $7,925