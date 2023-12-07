WhichCar
2015 Mercedes-Benz Ml 63 Amg (4X4) 166 My15 5.5L Petrol 4D Wagon

150c1bc3/2015 mercedes benz ml 63 amg 4x4 5 5l petrol 4d wagon 057d017b
2015 Mercedes-Benz Ml 63 Amg (4X4) 166 My15 5.5L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2015 Mercedes-Benz Ml 63 Amg (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1645 mm
Tracking Rear 1648 mm
Ground Clearance 171 mm
Wheelbase 2915 mm
Height 1858 mm
Length 4945 mm
Width 1951 mm
Kerb Weight 2345 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3050 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3050 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 705 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 93 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 276 g/km
Green House 4.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 11.8 L/100km
CO2 Combined 276 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5750
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 700 Nm
Makimum Power 386 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 295/35 R21
Rear Tyre 295/35 R21
Front Rim Size 10X21
Rear Rim Size 10X21

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Front Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Rear Air Suspension

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number Wdc1660742A000011
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured United States Of America