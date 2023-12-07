WhichCar
2015 Mini Cooper Countryman Park Lane R60 My15 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon

15001f0b/2015 mini cooper countryman park lane 1 6l petrol 4d wagon 05de0196
2015 Mini Cooper Countryman Park Lane R60 My15 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2015 Mini Cooper Countryman Park Lane. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1534 mm
Tracking Rear 1559 mm
Ground Clearance 149 mm
Wheelbase 2595 mm
Height 1561 mm
Length 4097 mm
Width 1789 mm
Kerb Weight 1295 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1765 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 470 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 47 L
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 152 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.5 L/100km
CO2 Combined 152 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4250
Maxiumum Torque 160 Nm
Makimum Power 90 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R18
Rear Tyre 225/45 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Wmwzb320%0Wh94123
Country Manufactured United Kingdom