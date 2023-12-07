WhichCar
2015 Mitsubishi Challenger Ls (5 Seat) (4X4) Pc My14 2.5L Diesel 4D Wagon

472c1ee5/2015 mitsubishi challenger ls 5 seat 4x4 2 5l diesel 4d wagon 05700179
2015 Mitsubishi Challenger Ls (5 Seat) (4X4) Pc My14 2.5L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2015 Mitsubishi Challenger Ls (5 Seat) (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1520 mm
Tracking Rear 1515 mm
Ground Clearance 220 mm
Wheelbase 2800 mm
Height 1840 mm
Length 4695 mm
Width 1815 mm
Kerb Weight 2051 kg
Gcm 5710 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2710 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 659 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 3
CO2 Emissions 259 g/km
Green House 5
Green House Overall 2.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 9.8 L/100km
CO2 Combined 259 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 131 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/65 R17
Rear Tyre 265/65 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 130 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rear Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side Centre Pill
VIN Number Mmagykh40A@123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Thailand