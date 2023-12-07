Specifications for the 2015 Mitsubishi Challenger Ls (5 Seat) (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2015 Mitsubishi Challenger Ls (5 Seat) (4X4) Pc My14 2.5L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1520 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1515 mm
|Ground Clearance
|220 mm
|Wheelbase
|2800 mm
|Height
|1840 mm
|Length
|4695 mm
|Width
|1815 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2051 kg
|Gcm
|5710 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2710 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|659 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|3
|CO2 Emissions
|259 g/km
|Green House
|5
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|9.8 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|259 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|131 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/65 R17
|Rear Tyre
|265/65 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|130 km
|VIN Location
|Rear Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side Centre Pill
|VIN Number
|Mmagykh40A@123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt Only
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Chrome Exterior Mirrors
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Chrome Interior Door Handles
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Driver Foot Rest
- Diff Locks
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Halogen Headlights
- Headlights On Warning
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Illuminated Ignition Key Ring
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Low Fuel Warning
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Handbrake Lever
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Mud Flaps - Front & Rear
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Roof Rails
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Seatback Pocket - Front Passenger Seat
- Side Steps
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Towing Hook - Front & Rear
- Tool Kit
- Vehicle Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $450