2015 Nissan Juke St (FWD) F15 Series 2 1.2L Petrol 4D Wagon

3acb1969/2015 nissan juke st fwd 1 2l petrol 4d wagon 05df0192
2015 Nissan Juke St (FWD) F15 Series 2 1.2L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2015 Nissan Juke St (FWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1525 mm
Tracking Rear 1523 mm
Ground Clearance 180 mm
Wheelbase 2530 mm
Height 1565 mm
Length 4135 mm
Width 1765 mm
Kerb Weight 1166 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 608 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 46 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 129 g/km
Green House 8
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.6 L/100km
CO2 Combined 129 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 4500
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 190 Nm
Makimum Power 85 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/55 R17
Rear Tyre 215/55 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Sjnfbaf15A0123456
Country Manufactured Japan

Current Nissan Juke pricing and specs

St 5D Hatchback 1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $27,800
St+ 5D Hatchback 1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $30,500
St-L 5D Hatchback 1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $33,800
St-L+ 5D Hatchback 1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $34,800
Ti 5D Hatchback 1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $36,200