WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. X-Trail
  4. Tl (FWD)

2015 Nissan X-Trail Tl (FWD) T32 1.6L Diesel 4D Wagon

8a831a55/2015 nissan x trail tl fwd 1 6l diesel 4d wagon 058a017d
2015 Nissan X-Trail Tl (FWD) T32 1.6L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission Continuous Variable
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2015 Nissan X-Trail Tl (FWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Nissan X-Trail News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1575 mm
Tracking Rear 1575 mm
Ground Clearance 210 mm
Wheelbase 2705 mm
Height 1710 mm
Length 4640 mm
Width 1820 mm
Kerb Weight 1562 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2155 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 590 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 139 g/km
Green House 8
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 5.3 L/100km
CO2 Combined 139 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 320 Nm
Makimum Power 96 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/65 R17
Rear Tyre 225/65 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location On Bottom Of Rear Window
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Jn1Tc%T32A0000011
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Japan

Current Nissan X-Trail pricing and specs

St-L (4Wd) E-Power (Hybrid) 4D Wagon 1.5L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, 4Wd $49,990
St (4Wd) 7 Seat 4D Wagon 2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X4 $40,290
St-L (2Wd) 4D Wagon 2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $43,690
St-L (4Wd) 7 Seat 4D Wagon 2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X4 $46,790
St (2Wd) 4D Wagon 2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $37,250