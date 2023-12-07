WhichCar
2015 Porsche Macan S Diesel My15 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2015 Porsche Macan S Diesel My15 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2015 Porsche Macan S Diesel. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1655 mm
Tracking Rear 1651 mm
Ground Clearance 205 mm
Wheelbase 2807 mm
Height 1624 mm
Length 4681 mm
Width 1923 mm
Kerb Weight 1880 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2575 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2400 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 695 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 159 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 6.1 L/100km
CO2 Combined 159 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 580 Nm
Makimum Power 190 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/55 R19
Rear Tyre 255/50 R19
Front Rim Size 8X19
Rear Rim Size 9X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Wp1Zzz95Zelb00001
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Germany

