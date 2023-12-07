WhichCar
2015 Range Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 V6 Sc Hse Lw My16 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2015 Range Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 V6 Sc Hse Lw My16 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large

Specifications for the 2015 Range Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 V6 Sc Hse. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1690 mm
Tracking Rear 1685 mm
Ground Clearance 200 mm
Wheelbase 2923 mm
Height 1780 mm
Length 4850 mm
Width 1983 mm
Kerb Weight 2059 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3100 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 900 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 105 L
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 264 g/km
Green House 4.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 11.3 L/100km
CO2 Combined 264 g/km

Engine
Engine Supercharged Mpfi
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 3500
Maxiumum Torque 450 Nm
Makimum Power 250 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/55 R20
Rear Tyre 255/55 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5X20
Rear Rim Size 8.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Front Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Rear Air Suspension

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
VIN Number Salwa2Ve0Ea000011
Country Manufactured United Kingdom