Specifications for the 2016 Bentley Bentayga 5 Seat. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 Bentley Bentayga 5 Seat My17 6.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1689 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1693 mm
|Ground Clearance
|189 mm
|Wheelbase
|2995 mm
|Height
|1742 mm
|Length
|5140 mm
|Width
|1998 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2390 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3250 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|860 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|85 L
|CO2 Emissions
|296 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|13.1 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|296 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1350
|Maxiumum Torque
|900 Nm
|Makimum Power
|447 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/50 R20
|Rear Tyre
|275/50 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9X20
|Rear Rim Size
|9X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Double Wishbone, Front Air Suspension, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System, Rear Air Suspension
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|16000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Transmission Tunnel Rhs
|VIN Number
|Sjaab14V3Hc000001
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Air Conditioning & Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Adaptive Headlights
- Air Suspension
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Drive
- Dynamic Handling Package
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electrically Heated Windscreen
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front & Rear Seats
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- LED Headlights
- Leather Trim
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Night View Assist
- Park Assist 2
- Power Mirrors
- Power Tailgate
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Panoramic Sunroof with Power Blind
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Voice Recognition System
- Wood Grain Trim
Current Bentley Bentayga pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|S 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$438,900
|Speed 4D Wagon
|6.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$496,400
|V8 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$365,300
|S 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$420,900
|S 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$434,400
|Speed 4D Wagon
|6.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$442,400
|Speed 4D Wagon
|6.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$475,800
|V8 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$325,600
|V8 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$350,200
|S 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$450,200
|Speed 4D Wagon
|6.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$514,400
|V8 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$378,600
|S (Hybrid) Black Edition 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD
|$513,300
|S Black Edition 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$532,900
|S (Hybrid) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD
|$450,900
|S (Hybrid) Black Edition 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD
|N/A
|S Black Edition 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|N/A
|S (Hybrid) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD
|N/A