2016 Bentley Bentayga W12 (4 Seat) My18 6.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2016 Bentley Bentayga W12 (4 Seat) My18 6.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large

Specifications for the 2016 Bentley Bentayga W12 (4 Seat). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1689 mm
Tracking Rear 1693 mm
Ground Clearance 189 mm
Wheelbase 2995 mm
Height 1742 mm
Length 5140 mm
Width 1998 mm
Kerb Weight 2440 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3250 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 810 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 85 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 296 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 13.1 L/100km
CO2 Combined 296 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 1350
Maxiumum Torque 900 Nm
Makimum Power 447 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 285/45 R21
Rear Tyre 285/45 R21
Front Rim Size 10X21
Rear Rim Size 10X21

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Double Wishbone, Front Air Suspension, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System, Rear Air Suspension

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 16000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number Sjaab14V3Hc000001
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large
Country Manufactured United Kingdom

