Specifications for the 2016 Ford Escape Titanium (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 Ford Escape Titanium (AWD) Zg 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1574 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1575 mm
|Ground Clearance
|163 mm
|Wheelbase
|2690 mm
|Height
|1713 mm
|Length
|4524 mm
|Width
|1838 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1732 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2250 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|520 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|204 g/km
|Green House
|6
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.8 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|204 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|345 Nm
|Makimum Power
|178 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/45 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/45 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wf0Axxwpma%$12345
|Country Manufactured
|Spain
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Cargo Cover
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power front seat Driver
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Rear Air Vents
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Roof Rails
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Start/Stop Button
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $385
- Technology Pack - $1,600
Current Ford Escape pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|St-Line (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$41,900
|St-Line (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$40,200
|(FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$37,990
|St-Line (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$42,990
|St-Line (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$39,990
|St-Line Phev (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$54,940
|Vignale (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$51,590
|Vignale (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$48,590
|St-Line Phev (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$54,940
|St-Line Phev (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$55,800