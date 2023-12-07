WhichCar
2016 Ford Falcon Fg X 4.0L Petrol Utility

6ddc1704/2016 ford falcon 4 0l petrol utility 05a7018a
2016 Ford Falcon Fg X 4.0L Petrol Utility details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2016 Ford Falcon Fg X. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1583 mm
Tracking Rear 1583 mm
Ground Clearance 160 mm
Wheelbase 3104 mm
Height 1538 mm
Length 5096 mm
Width 1934 mm
Kerb Weight 1735 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2510 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 775 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 81 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 5.5
CO2 Emissions 255 g/km
Green House 5
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.7 L/100km
CO2 Combined 255 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 3250
Maxiumum Torque 391 Nm
Makimum Power 195 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/60 R16
Rear Tyre 215/60 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Control Link, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Front Door Pillar
VIN Number 6Fpaaajgcm8R12345
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
Country Manufactured Australia