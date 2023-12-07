WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Falcon
  4. Xr6T

2016 Ford Falcon Xr6T Fg X 4.0L Petrol Utility

ebe21895/2016 ford falcon xr6t 4 0l petrol utility 0528016a
2016 Ford Falcon Xr6T Fg X 4.0L Petrol Utility details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2016 Ford Falcon Xr6T. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Ford Falcon News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1583 mm
Tracking Rear 1583 mm
Ground Clearance 141 mm
Wheelbase 3104 mm
Height 1484 mm
Length 5127 mm
Width 1934 mm
Kerb Weight 1785 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2355 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 570 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 81 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 5.5
CO2 Emissions 303 g/km
Green House 3.5
Green House Overall 2.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 12.7 L/100km
CO2 Combined 303 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5250
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 533 Nm
Makimum Power 270 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/35 R19
Rear Tyre 245/35 R19
Front Rim Size 8X19
Rear Rim Size 8X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Control Link, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Front Door Pillar
VIN Number 6Fpaaajgcm8R12345
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
Country Manufactured Australia