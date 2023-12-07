Specifications for the 2016 Ford Transit Custom 290S (Swb). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 Ford Transit Custom 290S (Swb) Vn My16.00 2.2L Diesel 3D Van
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|3
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1736 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1720 mm
|Ground Clearance
|118 mm
|Wheelbase
|2933 mm
|Height
|1976 mm
|Length
|4972 mm
|Width
|2032 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1665 kg
|Gcm
|4900 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2900 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1235 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|95 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|3
|CO2 Emissions
|186 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.1 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|186 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3500
|Torque RPM
|1450
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|92 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/65 R15
|Rear Tyre
|215/65 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Gas Damper, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|VIN Number
|Wf0Yxxttgydc00001
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Country Manufactured
|Turkey
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Brake Assist
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Roof Racks
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- City Pack - $1,500
- Metallic Paint - $385
