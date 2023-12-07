Specifications for the 2016 Honda Hr-V Vti. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 Honda Hr-V Vti 1.8L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1535 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1540 mm
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|Wheelbase
|2610 mm
|Height
|1605 mm
|Length
|4294 mm
|Width
|1772 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1328 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|155 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.6 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|155 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6500
|Torque RPM
|4300
|Maxiumum Torque
|172 Nm
|Makimum Power
|105 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/60 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/60 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7X16
|Rear Rim Size
|7X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Rh Side Bottom Of B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Mrhru5830Fp000011
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Cruise Control
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Cloth Trim
- Driver Foot Rest
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Glovebox Compartment
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- Headlights On Warning
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Low Fuel Warning
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Lights - LED
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Speed Dependent Volume Control
- Side Impact Protection
- Seatback Pocket - Front Passenger Seat
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $575
Current Honda Hr-V pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|E:hev L 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Electronic Cvt, FWD
|$38,800
|Vi X 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$32,300
|E:hev L 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Electronic Cvt, FWD
|$35,700
|Vi X 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$29,900
|E:hev L 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Electronic Cvt, FWD
|$47,000
|Vi X 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$36,700