Specifications for the 2016 Mazda CX-3 Neo (FWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 Mazda CX-3 Neo (FWD) Dk 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1525 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1520 mm
|Ground Clearance
|155 mm
|Wheelbase
|2570 mm
|Height
|1550 mm
|Length
|4275 mm
|Width
|1765 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1226 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|640 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|48 L
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|146 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.1 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|146 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|2800
|Maxiumum Torque
|192 Nm
|Makimum Power
|109 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/60 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/60 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jm0Dk2W7A00000011
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Glovebox Compartment
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Instrument Panel Light Dimmer
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear Spoiler
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Seatback Pocket - Front Passenger Seat
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Steering Wheel-mounted Audio Controls
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tinted Windows
Optional Extras
- Premium Paint - $250
Current Mazda CX-3 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|G20 Akari 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$38,000
|G20 Evolve 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$30,600
|G20 Pure 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$28,900
|G20 Sport 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$26,400
|G20 Touring Speed 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$33,800
|G20 Akari 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$38,770
|G20 Evolve 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$31,200
|G20 Pure 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$29,450
|G20 Sport 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$26,950
|G20 Touring Speed 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$34,450