Specifications for the 2016 Mercedes-Benz Gle 250 D 4Matic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 Mercedes-Benz Gle 250 D 4Matic 166 My17 2.1L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|9 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1639 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1642 mm
|Ground Clearance
|191 mm
|Wheelbase
|2915 mm
|Height
|1788 mm
|Length
|4824 mm
|Width
|1935 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2150 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2950 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3265 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|800 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|93 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|159 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|159 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3800
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|500 Nm
|Makimum Power
|150 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/50 R19
|Rear Tyre
|255/50 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Footwell
|Compliance Location
|Transmission Tunnel Rhs
|VIN Number
|Wdc1660062A000011
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Adaptive Headlights
- Automatic Door Locks
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Driver Awareness Alert
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Assist Pack Plus
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Emergency Stop Signal
- First Aid Kit
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Go
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Park Assist
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Roof Rails
- Rear Seat - Ski Flap/Through Loading Facility
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Storage Net - Front Passenger Footwell
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Start/Stop Button
- Side Steps
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,000
- AMG Styling Wheels & Body Pack - $3,900
- Air Suspension - $3,300
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,000
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,000
- Comfort Seats Front - $1,500
- Heated Rear Seats - $900
- Metallic Paint - $2,100
- Metallic Paint Special - $3,200
- Off Road Group - $3,350
- Power Door Closing - $1,350
- Power Sunroof - $2,700
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack - $2,300
- Surround Camera System - $2,900
- Sport Seats - $2,900
- Sound System with 13 Speakers - $9,500
- Premium Sound System - $1,550
- Television - $1,200
- Ventilated Front Seats - $1,400
