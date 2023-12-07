Specifications for the 2016 Mercedes-Benz Vito 119 Bluetec Lwb. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 Mercedes-Benz Vito 119 Bluetec Lwb 447 2.1L Diesel 4D Van
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1666 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1646 mm
|Ground Clearance
|110 mm
|Wheelbase
|3430 mm
|Height
|1901 mm
|Length
|5370 mm
|Width
|1928 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1950 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3050 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1100 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|158 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6 L/100km
|CO2 Extra
|145 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|187 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|158 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3800
|Torque RPM
|1400
|Maxiumum Torque
|440 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|22000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|200 km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wdf44760523000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Country Manufactured
|Spain
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Chrome Highlight - Interior
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Front Footwell Lights
- Headrests - Adjustable Front Seats
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Sound System with 2 Speakers
- Sliding Side Door
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $590
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,990
- Driver Assist Pack - $1,600
- Head Airbags - $790
- Lane Departure Warning - $1,300
- Metallic Paint - $1,490
- Park Assist - $1,700
- Roof Racks - $500
- Rain Sensing Wipers - $200
- Reversing Camera - $900
- Side Airbags - $700
- Satellite Navigation - $900
- Technology Pack - $2,400
Current Mercedes-Benz Vito pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Vs20 116 Cdi Mwb RWD 5D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$57,700
|Vs20 116 Cdi Mwb RWD 5D Crew Cab Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$62,600
|Vs20 116 Cdi Lwb RWD 5D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$60,000
|Vs20 116 Cdi Lwb RWD 5D Crew Cab Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$64,900
|Vs20 119 Cdi Mwb RWD 5D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$65,700
|Vs20 119 Cdi Mwb RWD 5D Crew Cab Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$70,600
|Vs20 119 Cdi Lwb RWD 5D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$68,000
|Vs20 119 Cdi Lwb RWD 5D Crew Cab Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$72,900
|Vs20 116 Cdi RWD Tourer 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$75,400
|Vs20 116 Cdi Mwb RWD 5D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$64,480
|Vs20 116 Cdi Mwb RWD 5D Crew Cab Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$69,950
|Vs20 116 Cdi Lwb RWD 5D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$67,002
|Vs20 116 Cdi Lwb RWD 5D Crew Cab Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$72,470
|Vs20 119 Cdi Mwb RWD 5D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$73,427
|Vs20 119 Cdi Mwb RWD 5D Crew Cab Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$78,877
|Vs20 119 Cdi Lwb RWD 5D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$75,948
|Vs20 119 Cdi Lwb RWD 5D Crew Cab Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$81,399
|Vs20 116 Cdi RWD Tourer 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$78,515