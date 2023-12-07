WhichCar
2016 Mercedes-Benz Vito 119 Bluetec Mwb Crew Cab 447 2.1L Diesel 4D Van

04df20b3/2016 mercedes benz vito 119 bluetec mwb crew cab 2 1l diesel 4d van 04810148
2016 Mercedes-Benz Vito 119 Bluetec Mwb Crew Cab 447 2.1L Diesel 4D Van details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 2016 Mercedes-Benz Vito 119 Bluetec Mwb Crew Cab. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1666 mm
Tracking Rear 1646 mm
Ground Clearance 110 mm
Wheelbase 3200 mm
Height 1901 mm
Length 5140 mm
Width 1928 mm
Kerb Weight 2155 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3050 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 895 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Air Pollution 6
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 166 g/km
Green House 7
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 6.3 L/100km
CO2 Extra 151 g/km
CO2 Urban 195 g/km
CO2 Combined 166 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3800
Torque RPM 1400
Maxiumum Torque 440 Nm
Makimum Power 140 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/55 R17
Rear Tyre 225/55 R17
Front Rim Size 6.5X17
Rear Rim Size 6.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 22000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Wdf44760123000011
Country Manufactured Spain
Country Manufactured Spain

Current Mercedes-Benz Vito pricing and specs

Vs20 116 Cdi Mwb RWD 5D Van 2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $57,700
Vs20 116 Cdi Mwb RWD 5D Crew Cab Van 2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $62,600
Vs20 116 Cdi Lwb RWD 5D Van 2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $60,000
Vs20 116 Cdi Lwb RWD 5D Crew Cab Van 2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $64,900
Vs20 119 Cdi Mwb RWD 5D Van 2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $65,700