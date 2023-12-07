Specifications for the 2016 Mini Cooper S Countryman. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 Mini Cooper S Countryman R60 My15 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1525 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1551 mm
|Ground Clearance
|149 mm
|Wheelbase
|2595 mm
|Height
|1561 mm
|Length
|4110 mm
|Width
|1789 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1335 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1805 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|470 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|47 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|175 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.5 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|175 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|240 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wmwzc320%0Wh97123
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Sport Seats
- Start/Stop Button
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tool Kit
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Headlights - $400
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $600
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,700
- Comfort Access System - $900
- City Pack - $1,000
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio - $385
- Heated Front Seats - $490
- John Cooper Works Performance - $3,380
- Leather Trim - $1,100
- Leather Trim Special - $1,500
- Metallic Paint - $800
- Metallic Paint Special - $400
- Protective Glazing - $350
- Power Sunroof - $1,990
- Premium Sound System - $1,200
- Styling Pack - $650
- Sports Suspension - $440
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display - $450