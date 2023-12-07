WhichCar
2016 Mini Cooper Sd All4 Countryman Chilli R60 My13 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

a9642078/2016 mini cooper sd all4 countryman chilli 2 0l diesel 4d wagon 05c1018c
2016 Mini Cooper Sd All4 Countryman Chilli R60 My13 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2016 Mini Cooper Sd All4 Countryman Chilli. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1525 mm
Tracking Rear 1551 mm
Ground Clearance 149 mm
Wheelbase 2595 mm
Height 1561 mm
Length 4110 mm
Width 1789 mm
Kerb Weight 1420 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1880 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 460 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 47 L
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 130 g/km
Green House 8
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Economy City 4.9 L/100km
CO2 Combined 130 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 305 Nm
Makimum Power 105 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R18
Rear Tyre 225/45 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Wmwzd720%0Wk26912
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured United Kingdom