Specifications for the 2016 Mitsubishi Asx Xls (2Wd). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 Mitsubishi Asx Xls (2Wd) Xb My15.5 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1525 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1525 mm
|Ground Clearance
|195 mm
|Wheelbase
|2670 mm
|Height
|1625 mm
|Length
|4295 mm
|Width
|1770 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1375 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1970 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|595 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|63 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|176 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.4 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|176 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4200
|Maxiumum Torque
|197 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/55 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/55 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.0X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jmfxtga2Wb@123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Chrome Interior Door Handles
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Digital Clock
- Driver Foot Rest
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Fog Lights - Front
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- Headlights On Warning
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Illuminated Ignition Key Ring
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seat Driver
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Roof Rails
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Seatback Pocket - Front Passenger Seat
- Sunroof
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Welcome Lights
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $590
- Pearl Effect Paint - $590
Current Mitsubishi Asx pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Es (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$27,400
|Exceed (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$34,500
|Gsr (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$32,100
|Gs (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$26,200
|Gs (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, FWD
|$24,000
|Ls (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$29,900
|Mr (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$29,100
|Es (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$27,990
|Exceed (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$35,240
|Gsr (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$32,740
|Gs (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$26,740
|Gs (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 5 Speed Manual, FWD
|$24,490
|Ls (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$30,490
|Mr (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$29,740