Specifications for the 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Ls Safety Pack (4X2). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Ls Safety Pack (4X2) Zk My17 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1540 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1540 mm
|Ground Clearance
|215 mm
|Wheelbase
|2670 mm
|Height
|1680 mm
|Length
|4655 mm
|Width
|1800 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1410 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1985 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|575 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|63 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|153 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.6 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|153 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4200
|Maxiumum Torque
|190 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/55 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/55 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System, Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|130 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Of Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jmfxngf7Wdz123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Active High Beam Control
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Driver Foot Rest
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Electronic Stability Program
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Fog Lights - Front
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Illuminated Ignition Key Ring
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows - Driver With One-Touch Operation
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Roof Rails
- Rear Lights - LED
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Seatback Pocket - Front Passenger Seat
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Welcome Lights
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $495
- Pearl Effect Paint - $550
Current Mitsubishi Outlander pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Aspire 7 Seat (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$43,700
|Aspire 7 Seat (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, AWD
|$46,200
|Black Edition 7 Seat (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$41,900
|Es 5 Seat (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$36,800
|Es 7 Seat (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$38,600
|Es 5 Seat (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, AWD
|$39,200
|Exceed Tourer 7 Seat (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, AWD
|$53,800
|Exceed 7 Seat (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, AWD
|$51,300
|Ls 7 Seat (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, AWD
|$42,600
|Phev Exceed 5+2 Seat (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$67,600
|Phev Aspire 5 Seat (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$62,200
|Phev Exceed Tour 5+2 St (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$70,000
|Phev Es 5 Seat (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$55,900
|Ls 7 Seat (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$40,200
