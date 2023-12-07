WhichCar
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Ls Safety Pack (4X4) 7 Seats Zk My17 2.4L Petrol 4D Wagon

2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Ls Safety Pack (4X4) 7 Seats Zk My17 2.4L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission Continuous Variable
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Ls Safety Pack (4X4) 7 Seats. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1540 mm
Tracking Rear 1540 mm
Ground Clearance 215 mm
Wheelbase 2670 mm
Height 1680 mm
Length 4655 mm
Width 1800 mm
Kerb Weight 1500 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2210 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 710 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 174 g/km
Green House 7
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.5 L/100km
CO2 Combined 174 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4200
Maxiumum Torque 220 Nm
Makimum Power 124 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/55 R18
Rear Tyre 225/55 R18
Front Rim Size 7X18
Rear Rim Size 7X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System, Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 130 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Of Windscreen
Compliance Location Driver Side A-Pillar
VIN Number Jmfxngf8Wdz123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Japan

