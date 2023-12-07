WhichCar
2016 Mitsubishi Pajero Exceed Lwb (4X4) Nx My16 3.2L Diesel 4D Wagon

eee11e08/2016 mitsubishi pajero exceed lwb 4x4 3 2l diesel 4d wagon 05700177
2016 Mitsubishi Pajero Exceed Lwb (4X4) Nx My16 3.2L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Diesel
Seats 7
Transmission 5 Speed Auto Sports Mod
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2016 Mitsubishi Pajero Exceed Lwb (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1570 mm
Tracking Rear 1570 mm
Ground Clearance 225 mm
Wheelbase 2780 mm
Height 1900 mm
Length 4900 mm
Width 1845 mm
Kerb Weight 2347 kg
Gcm 6030 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3030 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 683 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 88 L

Air Pollution 3
CO2 Emissions 239 g/km
Green House 5.5
Green House Overall 2.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 9 L/100km
CO2 Combined 239 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3800
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 441 Nm
Makimum Power 147 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/60 R18
Rear Tyre 265/60 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side Centre Pill
VIN Number Jmflnv98Wbj123456

Country Manufactured Japan