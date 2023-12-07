Specifications for the 2016 Nissan X-Trail St-L N-Sport Se Silver (FWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 Nissan X-Trail St-L N-Sport Se Silver (FWD) T32 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1575 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1575 mm
|Ground Clearance
|210 mm
|Wheelbase
|2705 mm
|Height
|1710 mm
|Length
|4640 mm
|Width
|1820 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1470 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1995 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|525 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|183 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.9 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|183 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4400
|Maxiumum Torque
|226 Nm
|Makimum Power
|126 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/65 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/65 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|On Bottom Of Rear Window
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jn1Tbat32A0000111
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Alloy Wheels Special 17 Inch
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Chrome Interior Door Handles
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Digital Clock
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Exterior Accented Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Mud Flaps - Front & Rear
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Painted Grille
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Roof Rails
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear Spoiler
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Special Identifying Badging
- Side Skirts
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $495
Current Nissan X-Trail pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|St-L (4Wd) E-Power (Hybrid) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$49,990
|St (4Wd) 7 Seat 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X4
|$40,290
|St-L (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$43,690
|St-L (4Wd) 7 Seat 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X4
|$46,790
|St (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$37,250
|Ti (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X4
|$50,490
|Ti-L (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, 4X4
|$53,490
|Ti (4Wd) E-Power (Hybrid) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$54,690
|Ti-L (4Wd) E-Power (Hybrid) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$58,490
|Ti-L (4Wd) E-Power (Hyb)19" Aw 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$57,690
|N-Trek Sv (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$47,290
|N-Trek Sv (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, AWD
|$50,390