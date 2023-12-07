WhichCar
2016 Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition Series 2 My16 3.6L Petrol 4D Wagon

2016 Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition Series 2 My16 3.6L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2016 Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1647 mm
Tracking Rear 1661 mm
Ground Clearance 215 mm
Wheelbase 2895 mm
Height 1705 mm
Length 4846 mm
Width 1939 mm
Kerb Weight 2040 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2810 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 770 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 100 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 215 g/km
Green House 6
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.2 L/100km
CO2 Combined 215 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6300
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 220 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 275/45 R20
Rear Tyre 275/45 R20
Front Rim Size 9.0X20
Rear Rim Size 9.0X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Under Driver Seat On Floor
Compliance Location On Floor Well In Boot Comp
VIN Number Wp1Zzz92Zbla12345
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Germany

