2016 Range Rover Evoque Td4 150 Pure Lv My17 2.0L Diesel 5D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1625 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1630 mm
|Ground Clearance
|210 mm
|Wheelbase
|2660 mm
|Height
|1635 mm
|Length
|4455 mm
|Width
|1900 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1665 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2350 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|58 L
|CO2 Emissions
|125 g/km
|Fuel Economy City
|4.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|113 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|144 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|125 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3500
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|380 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/65 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/65 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Rear Lower Engine Compartment
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side Centre Pilla
|VIN Number
|Salva2Bc5Ch123456
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Anti Theft Wheel Nuts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Cargo Cover
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- DeadLocking
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Efficient Driveline
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Front Footwell Lights
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- Headlights - Manual Levelling
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Rear Air Vents
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Special Identifying Badging
- Smart Key
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Traction Control System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Torque Transfer Control
- Torque Vectoring By Braking
- Vehicle Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,140
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $670
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $3,350
- Alloy Wheels Special 18 Inch - $2,010
- Alloy Wheels Special 19 Inch - $4,020
- Cold Climate Pack - $1,070
- Contrast Roof & Spoiler - $1,230
- Cargo/Luggage Area Rails System - $720
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio - $920
- Exterior Mirror Pack 1 (PMH & PMI & PMF) - $620
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear - $310
- Heated Front & Rear Seats - $1,660
- Heated Front Seats - $830
- Home Link - $720
- Headlining Special - $620
- InControl Apps - $710
- Metallic Paint - $1,870
- Metallic Paint Premium - $3,750
- Parking Assistance Pack - $2,360
- Rear Privacy Glass - $800
- Solid Paint
- Panoramic Sunroof with Power Blind - $2,410
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $830