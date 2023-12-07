Specifications for the 2016 Range Rover Evoque Td4 180 Se. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 Range Rover Evoque Td4 180 Se Lv My16 2.0L Diesel 5D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|9 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1625 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1630 mm
|Ground Clearance
|210 mm
|Wheelbase
|2660 mm
|Height
|1635 mm
|Length
|4455 mm
|Width
|1900 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1795 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2350 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|58 L
|CO2 Emissions
|134 g/km
|Fuel Economy City
|5.1 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|134 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|430 Nm
|Makimum Power
|132 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/60 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/60 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Rear Lower Engine Compartment
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side Centre Pilla
|VIN Number
|Salva2Bc5Ch123456
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Electric Parking Brake
- Front Footwell Lights
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Over-Fender Flares
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tool Kit
- Trailer Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Active High Beam Control - $250
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $800
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,500
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,500
- Cold Climate Pack - $800
- Convenience Pack - $1,950
- Driver Assist Pack - $3,250
- Fog Lights - Front - $310
- Front Seat Entertainment Package - $5,400
- Heated Front Seats - $620
- Heated Rear Seats - $620
- Lane Change Warning - $1,090
- Lane Departure Warning - $540
- Metallic Paint - $1,400
- Metallic Paint Special - $2,800
- Park Assist - $1,380
- Protective Glazing - $600
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack - $3,800
- Satellite Navigation - $1,350
- Surround Camera System - $1,300
- SE Tech Pack - $2,000
- Sunroof - $1,800
- Sound System with 11 Speakers - $1,200
- Sound System with 17 Speakers - $3,400
- Teknik Pack - $3,200
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $620
- Two-tone Paint - $920
- Television - $1,620
- Xenon Headlights - $1,770