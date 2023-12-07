Specifications for the 2016 Range Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 Sdv6 Se. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 Range Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 Sdv6 Se Lw My17 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1690 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1685 mm
|Ground Clearance
|200 mm
|Wheelbase
|2923 mm
|Height
|1780 mm
|Length
|4850 mm
|Width
|1983 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2052 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3150 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|900 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|199 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.5 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|199 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|600 Nm
|Makimum Power
|215 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/55 R20
|Rear Tyre
|255/55 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Front Air Suspension
|Rear Suspension
|Rear Air Suspension
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
|VIN Number
|Salwa2Ke0Ea000011
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Adaptive Dynamics
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Air Suspension
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- All Surface Progress Control
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Anti Theft Wheel Nuts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Centre Armrest
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Descent Control
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Headlight Washer System
- InControl Touch Navigation
- Engine Immobiliser
- Lane Departure Warning
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power Front Seat Driver 16 Way
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Front Seat Passenger 16 Way
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Rear Seat - Ski Flap/Through Loading Facility
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Traction Control System
- Towing Hook - Front & Rear
- Trailer Stability Control
- Unpainted Brake Calipers
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Xenon Headlights - LED Signature
Optional Extras
- Climate Control - 3 Zone - $1,850
- Climate Control - 4 Zone - $3,300
- Adaptive Cruise Control Pack - $3,700
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,470
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels - $4,120
- Competition Package - $3,080
- Contrast Roof - $1,440
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio - $930
- Driver Pack - $1,420
- Drive Pro Pack - $6,100
- Front Cooled Centre Console Box - $820
- Heated Front & Rear Seats - $1,600
- Head Up Display - $2,370
- Heated Windscreen & Washer Jets - $450
- InControl Apps - $710
- InControl Protect - $850
- InControl Secure - $1,300
- Luxury Pack - $2,370
- Leather Steering Wheel Heated - $520
- Metallic Paint - $2,160
- Metallic Paint Premium - $4,330
- Park Assist - $2,160
- Paint Colour Special - $2,160
- 360 Degree Park Distance Control - $800
- Power front seats with memory - $2,150
- Park Heating Remote Control - $3,400
- Professional Pack - $2,200
- Premium Paint - $14,600
- Premium Paint Special - $8,500
- Power Front Seats 16 Way with Memory - $2,150
- Red Brake Calipers - $820
- Rear Privacy Glass - $930
- Rear Seat Entertainment System - $5,150
- Surround Camera System - $1,850
- Soft Door Close - $2,160
- Panoramic Sunroof with Power Blind - $3,500
- Panoramic Sunroof Sliding with Power Blind - $4,330
- Sound System with 19 Speakers - $2,990
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Tow Hitch Receiver - $980
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $930
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Third Row Seats - Powered - $3,810
- Touchscreen Dual View - $1,340
- Television - $2,100
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating - $670
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating/Rear Privacy Glass - $1,600