Specifications for the 2017 Audi Q2 1.4 TFSI Yac Edition 1 Cod. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Audi Q2 1.4 TFSI Yac Edition 1 Cod Ga 1.4L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto S-Tronic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1547 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1553 mm
|Ground Clearance
|147 mm
|Wheelbase
|2587 mm
|Height
|1493 mm
|Length
|4191 mm
|Width
|1794 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1360 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1840 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|650 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|480 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|122 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.6 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|122 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/40 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Spring Damper, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - Lower A-Pillar
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzzgazha123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Active Park Assist
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Decal Pack With Black or White
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Steering
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Control
- Front Centre Armrest
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front with Cornering Function
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rain Sensing Wipers & Light Sensor
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelt Automatic Locking Retractor
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Special Identifying Badging
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Torque Transfer Control
Optional Extras
- Alcantara Pack - $3,250
- Assistance Pack - $990
- Crystal Effect Paint - $1,750
- Comfort Pack - $1,900
- Heated Front Seats - $600
- Head Up Display - $1,050
- Interior Accents - $350
- Metallic Paint - $1,150
- Power Tailgate - $890
- Split Fold Rear Seat - $450
- S Line Pack - $2,500
- Audi S-line Sports Pack - $1,500
- Storage Net - Rear Side Luggage Compartment - $350
- Sports Suspension - $400
- Technik Pack - $2,500
Current Audi Q2 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|35 TFSI Dynamic Black 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$49,950
|35 TFSI 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$46,000
|40 TFSI Quattro S Line 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$53,300
|35 TFSI 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$49,400
|40 TFSI Quattro S Line 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$56,800
|35 TFSI 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$48,400
|40 TFSI Quattro S Line 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$55,700