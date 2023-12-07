Specifications for the 2017 Audi Q5 2.0 TDI Quattro S Line Black. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Audi Q5 2.0 TDI Quattro S Line Black Fy My17 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto S-Tronic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1622 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1626 mm
|Ground Clearance
|197 mm
|Wheelbase
|2832 mm
|Height
|1657 mm
|Length
|4663 mm
|Width
|1898 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1845 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|CO2 Emissions
|143 g/km
|Fuel Economy City
|5.5 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|137 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|153 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|143 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3800
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/45 R20
|Rear Tyre
|255/45 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Upper And Lower Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trapezoidal Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzzfyxh2123456
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Active High Beam Control
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cargo Net on Floor
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- First Aid Kit
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Heated Windscreen & Washer Jets
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Kerb View Function
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- LED Headlights
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seats
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Power Steering
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Roof Rails
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment Under the Front Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sport Differential
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Torque Transfer Control
- Voice Recognition System
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Air Suspension - $3,990
- Alloy Wheels Special - $910
- Dynamic Damper/Damping Control - $2,150
- Inlays - $520
- Leather Upholstery - $1,950
- Metallic Paint - $1,846
- Pearl Effect Paint - $1,846
- Rear Privacy Glass - $1,105
- Panoramic Sunroof - $3,200
- Styling Pack - $1,430
- Ventilated Front Seats - $2,600
Current Audi Q5 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|35 TDI Dynamic Black 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$71,250
|35 TDI Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$67,900
|40 TDI Dynamic Black 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$84,900
|40 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$75,500
|45 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$74,888
|40 TDI Quattro Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$81,500
|45 TFSI Quattro Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$81,269
|40 TDI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$83,400
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$90,469
|45 TFSI Quattro Dynamic Black 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$85,669
|45 TFSI Quattro Dynamic Black 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$94,569
|55 TFSI E Quattro S Line Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$101,575
|55 TFSI E Quattro S Line Phev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$108,875
|35 TDI Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$73,400
|40 TDI Quattro Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$87,000
|45 TFSI Quattro Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$89,400
|40 TDI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$89,900
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$97,600
|55 TFSI E Quattro S Line Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$106,600
|55 TFSI E Quattro S Line Phev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$114,600
|35 TDI Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$71,600
|40 TDI Quattro Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$84,800
|45 TFSI Quattro Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$87,200
|40 TDI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$87,700
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$95,200
|55 TFSI E Quattro S Line Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$103,900
|55 TFSI E Quattro S Line Phev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$111,700