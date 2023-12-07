WhichCar
2017 Audi Sq7 4.0 TDI V8 Quattro 4M My18 4.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

fc401b63/2017 audi sq7 4 0 tdi v8 quattro 4 0l diesel 4d wagon 050f0176
2017 Audi Sq7 4.0 TDI V8 Quattro 4M My18 4.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2017 Audi Sq7 4.0 TDI V8 Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1658 mm
Tracking Rear 1683 mm
Ground Clearance 254 mm
Wheelbase 3002 mm
Height 1668 mm
Length 5069 mm
Width 1968 mm
Kerb Weight 2405 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3200 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 795 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 100 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 190 g/km
Fuel Economy City 7.6 L/100km
CO2 Extra 182 g/km
CO2 Urban 228 g/km
CO2 Combined 190 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 3750
Torque RPM 1000
Maxiumum Torque 900 Nm
Makimum Power 320 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 285/45 R20
Rear Tyre 285/45 R20
Front Rim Size 9X20
Rear Rim Size 9X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzz4M5Hd123456
Country Manufactured Germany

