Specifications for the 2017 BMW X5 Xdrive 35I. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 BMW X5 Xdrive 35I F15 My16 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1644 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1650 mm
|Ground Clearance
|209 mm
|Wheelbase
|2933 mm
|Height
|1762 mm
|Length
|4886 mm
|Width
|1938 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2030 kg
|Gcm
|5440 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2740 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2700 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|710 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|85 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|197 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.5 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|197 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|1200
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|225 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/50 R19
|Rear Tyre
|255/50 R19
|Front Rim Size
|9X19
|Rear Rim Size
|9X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wbkr020%00C000011
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Adaptive Headlights
- Active Front Head Restraints
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Comfort Access System
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Driver Assist Pack
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- First Aid Kit
- Forward Collision Warning
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Head Up Display
- Headlight Washer System
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 9 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Roof Rails
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Storage Net - Rear Side Luggage Compartment
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Sport Seats
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Voice Recognition System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s - $4,500
- Climate Control - 4 Zone - $1,300
- Adaptive Headlights w/Auto Levelling & Cornering - $2,000
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,060
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,800
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $2,400
- Comfort Pack - $3,200
- Comfort Seats Front - $1,100
- Comfort Seats Rear - $900
- Dynamic Drive - $5,800
- Heated Front Seats - $700
- Heated Rear Seats - $900
- Heated Steering Wheel - $500
- Lane Change Warning - $1,400
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats - $600
- Metallic Paint - $2,000
- Pure Excellence Pack - $1,700
- Pure Experience Pack - $1,700
- Protective Glazing - $800
- Professional Pack - $8,800
- Power Sunblind - Rear Side Windows - $500
- Rear Seat Entertainment System - $4,400
- Soft Door Close - $900
- Smoke Pack - $60
- Panoramic Sunroof - $3,700
- Premium Sound System - $10,200
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $700
- Third Row Seats - $4,600
- Television - $2,800
- Ventilated Front Seats - $1,500
- Vision Pack - $3,700
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating - $600
Current BMW X5 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|M60I Mhev 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$168,600
|M Competition Mhev 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$235,900
|Xdrive30D M Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$131,500
|Xdrive30D Xline Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$131,500
|Xdrive40I M Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$135,400
|Xdrive50E M Sport Phev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$146,200
|M60I Mhev 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$172,900
|M Competition Mhev 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$241,900
|Xdrive30D M Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$134,900
|Xdrive30D Xline Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$134,900
|Xdrive40I M Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$138,900
|Xdrive50E M Sport Phev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$149,900