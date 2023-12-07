WhichCar
2017 Citroen Berlingo 1.6 Hdi Etg Long B9C My17 1.6L Diesel Van

2017 Citroen Berlingo 1.6 Hdi Etg Long B9C My17 1.6L Diesel Van details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 2
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 2017 Citroen Berlingo 1.6 Hdi Etg Long. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1505 mm
Tracking Rear 1554 mm
Ground Clearance 125 mm
Wheelbase 2728 mm
Height 1860 mm
Length 4628 mm
Width 1810 mm
Kerb Weight 1438 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2145 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 730 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 707 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 53 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 122 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 4.1 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Combined 122 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 250 Nm
Makimum Power 66 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/65 R15C
Rear Tyre 195/70 R15C
Front Rim Size 6.5X15
Rear Rim Size 6.5X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Vf77F9Hf8Jc123456
