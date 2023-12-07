WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Fiat
  3. 500X
  4. Pop Star

2017 Fiat 500X Pop Star 1.4L Petrol 4D Wagon

0ade1892/2017 fiat 500x pop star 1 4l petrol 4d wagon 064201a8
2017 Fiat 500X Pop Star 1.4L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2017 Fiat 500X Pop Star. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Fiat 500X News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1545 mm
Tracking Rear 1545 mm
Ground Clearance 163 mm
Wheelbase 2570 mm
Height 1600 mm
Length 4248 mm
Width 1796 mm
Kerb Weight 1295 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 600 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 48 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 133 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 113 g/km
CO2 Urban 166 g/km
CO2 Combined 133 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 2500
Maxiumum Torque 230 Nm
Makimum Power 103 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/55 R17
Rear Tyre 215/55 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
VIN Number Zfa334000@P000011
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured Italy