2017 Fiat Freemont Urban Jf My15 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

56ca19a2/2017 fiat freemont urban 2 0l diesel 4d wagon 055a0177
2017 Fiat Freemont Urban Jf My15 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2017 Fiat Freemont Urban. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1571 mm
Tracking Rear 1582 mm
Ground Clearance 182 mm
Wheelbase 2890 mm
Height 1705 mm
Length 4910 mm
Width 1878 mm
Kerb Weight 1789 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2313 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1250 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 525 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 77 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 233 g/km
Green House 7
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 6.4 L/100km
CO2 Combined 233 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Fuel Injected
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 125 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/65 R17
Rear Tyre 225/65 R17
Front Rim Size 6.5X17
Rear Rim Size 6.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 150 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Right Hand Front Floorpan
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number 3C4Pfaey#@T000011
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured United States Of America